Indi incumbent Helen Haines has called on the Coalition and Labor Party to commit $26 million before the election to build a new aged care facility at Bright.
Dr Haines visited Bright on Friday to continue her advocacy for the Hawthorn Village project, which falls under the Alpine Health master plan for the town's hospital.
She said it was the only Victorian town with a population of more than 2500 people to not have a high needs aged care service.
"This community has called for a dedicated high-care facility for decades. Without one, older people may have to leave the only place they know and move. Their spouses may be too old to drive to visit them and public transport for relatives and friends is sporadic or non-existent," Dr Haines said.
However, Indi's Liberal candidate Ross Lyman said it was "abundantly clear" only his party could deliver the support needed.
"I have discussed the project with Alpine Health CEO Nick Shaw on multiple occasions, getting an in depth understanding of the community's health and aged care needs," Mr Lyman said.
"If I am elected, I will be championing this project in government and working to secure funding for the Bright facility and Alpine Health more broadly.
"It is examples like this that made me put my hand up to run for the Liberal Party at this election.
"For three years, communities all over Indi have been asking for help from their local member, and they haven't got it."
Alpine Health chief executive Nick Shaw was grateful for the widespread support from Indi candidates.
"We agree with the independent member for Indi and support the call for both the Coalition and Labor parties to commit capital funding for the Bright aged care redevelopment," he said.
"The recently announced $1.52 million from the Victorian government to allow the Bright Health Precinct master plan to progress to detailed planning means the only limitation to realising new aged care services for Bright is the lack of capital investment to build the project.
"We hope that both parties recognise the work of the Royal Commission into aged care quality and safety, alongside the needs of our community and commit to an investment in a new aged care facility for the Bright and district community."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
