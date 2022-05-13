An unknown Yarrawonga schoolboy made an immediate impact on debut in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Caleb Mitchell, 17, impressed in the 17-point home win over Wodonga last weekend.
"It was a great experience, the physical difference between that and the NAB League, it was a good step up and get an opportunity I normally wouldn't, playing off half-back," he revealed.
The year 12 student kicks capably on both feet and at 187cms is a good size.
"He was really good, he's not scared to take the game on, that's his strength, he had a great debut," coach Mark Whiley enthused.
Mitchell admits his coach wants him to utilise those strengths.
"He said take the game on from half-back, your running power I guess, as well as defending of course, but take that attacking game forward," he offered.
The improvement in Yarrawonga's young players augurs well for the club's first genuine crack at a grand final in a number of years, but the missing piece in the puzzle - boom recruit Michael Gibbons - is still yet to debut.
Gibbons was hopeful of playing in Sunday's away game against Corowa-Rutherglen, but his 27th birthday plans have been derailed as he continues to battle a calf complaint.
"Michael just simply hasn't got enough condition into it yet after missing so many games and he's far too valuable to rush," football director Leigh Ramsdale suggested.
Gibbons has spoken publicly about how frustrating it's been after first injuring his calf while training in Melbourne just prior to round one.
The Pigeons sit in second, a win in front of four teams, including Corowa-Rutherglen.
The clash between in-form Yarrawonga ruck Lach Howe and the Roos' Tom Goodwin will be one of the highlights.
Howe has been outstanding and the Roos will have put an enormous amount of work into stopping his 'silver service' to sibling on-ballers Willie and Harry Wheeler.
Another set of brothers in Damien and Cam Wilson will look to step the Wheelers driving the ball forward as they did so consistently against Wodonga last week.
The Roos must also figure out how to limit forward Leigh Williams' influence.
The ex-Eastern Football League star proved the difference in his first game against Wodonga, kicking five of the team's eight goals.
It will be the league's last Sunday match until the elimination final on September 4.
