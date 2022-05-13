The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Corowa-Rutherglen focusing on improving its goalkicking

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 13 2022 - 3:05am, first published 2:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayden Filliponi played his 150th game against Albury on Easter Saturday and now faces another finals contender in Yarrawonga. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Corowa-Rutherglen's been working on goalkicking ahead of Sunday's home game against Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.