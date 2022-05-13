Corowa-Rutherglen's been working on goalkicking ahead of Sunday's home game against Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Advertisement
The Roos had the last fortnight off since toppling Wodonga Raiders and have kicked 68 goals, 74 behinds in their five games.
'We could have put Wodonga Raiders away pretty early, we're just missing easy chances," vice-captain Hayden Filliponi explained.
We're just missing easy chances ... it's been a bit of everything.- Hayden Filliponi
"It's been a bit of everything, set shots, shots on the run, in that last quarter against Raiders we kicked 9.5, we would like to have done that in the first quarter."
ALSO IN SPORT:
Ex-Northern Blue Cameron Barrett will debut.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.