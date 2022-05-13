The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wangaratta Rovers' Jace McQuade playing with a kneecap, which dislocates

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 13 2022 - 4:09am, first published 3:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLYING HIGH: Jace McQuade (top) crashes the pack during the Hawks' pre-season game against Mooroopna. The youngster has been terrific for Rovers this season, filling a handful of key positions in a breakout run.

Emerging Wangaratta Rovers' utility Jace McQuade has revealed he is playing with the constant threat of his kneecap dislocating in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.