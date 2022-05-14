The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border and North East antique car clubs to unite for National Motoring Heritage Day event in Albury

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 14 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RARE VEHICLES: Murray Heritage Motorists members John Bidgood, Arnie Leitch and Greg Oates are keen for the National Motoring Heritage Day event in Albury on Sunday. Picture: MARK JESSER

More than 100 classic cars from various clubs across the Border and North East will be displayed in Albury on Sunday to mark National Motoring Heritage Day.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.