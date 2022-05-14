More than 100 classic cars from various clubs across the Border and North East will be displayed in Albury on Sunday to mark National Motoring Heritage Day.
Hosted by Antique Car Club Albury-Wodonga, the event will also welcome members from Riverina Sports Car Association, Morgan Country Car Club, Murray Heritage Motorists and many more.
Murray Heritage Motorists vice-president Greg Oates said he hoped to see more mingling between all clubs in attendance.
"It rotates from club to club who organises it each year. Heritage car owners don't have to be a member of a club to bring their car to the event," he said.
Mr Oates said a 1907 Wolseley was the oldest car in Murray Heritage Motorists' ranks after it was restored by a member of the club.
A number of the parts were missing, but were constructed from drawings.
"He's totally rebuilt and it looks like it's out of the showroom, if not better," Mr Oates said.
Retired farmer John Bidgood will display his prized Rolls Royce on the day.
"I wanted that model of Rolls Royce when I first met my wife 61 years ago," he said.
"She gave me a matchbox version of it and I said one day I would have it and I was 80 when I got it."
The National Motoring Heritage Day gathering starts at 11am at the Noreuil Park foreshore and runs through to 2pm, with no entry fee required.
For further information, contact the event's organiser Peter Cooper, of Antique Car Club Albury-Wodonga, on 0408 204 432.
