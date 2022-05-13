The nickname of one of the league's biggest goal threats remains a mystery.
Aidan Rees has found the back of the net eight times this season but is yet to find out how or why the tag 'Chops' stuck with him.
Advertisement
The perpetrator is playing his cards close to his chest.
"You'd have to ask Scott Kidd," Rees laughed.
"I've asked him a few times and he tells me that he's already told me, so I'm not actually too sure.
"I have no idea where it's come from.
United, top of the ladder, host sixth-placed Boomers on Sunday with only three points between the sides.
"The league's a lot more competitive than in previous years," Rees said.
ALSO IN SPORT
"Teams like Melrose can beat people on their days and City have knocked off Boomers and Wang, so it's about who shows up.
"It doesn't matter what personnel Boomers have, Andrew Grove knows how to coach and he'll get them well-organised."
Elsewhere on Sunday, Myrtleford take on fierce rivals Wangaratta with the teams level on 18 points.
Cobram v Melrose is another clash between two sides in the top six, while St Pats entertain Albury City and Albury Hotspurs visit Twin City.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.