Anglers busy preparing for two of the region's biggest fishing events

Matt Mildren shot up for a look around last Sunday and caught more than enough to keep it interesting. Matt said water temps (surface) were around 16 to 17 degrees and the thermocline was at 20 metres, with a few fish sitting at around 15 to 20 metres. He picked up a few fish - five browns and two rainbows, dropped four others, and had quite a few more hits that stole his scrubbies off the hook behind his fenders/cowbells.