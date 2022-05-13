Myrtleford midfielder Elijah Wales will miss Saturday's away game against Wangaratta with a hamstring injury in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Advertisement
Wales suffered the complaint against Albury a fortnight ago.
"I'll be out for a couple of weeks," he confirmed.
"I did my hammie on the opposite leg against Lavington last year, but this one (left) wasn't as bad as that."
It's a blow for the third-placed Saints as they need every top player to stop the Pies' juggernaut.
Wangaratta has clocked up an astonishing percentage of 355, with four successive triple-figure wins, a stat even the great Albury would struggle to match.
"We've worked really hard over the off-season, just trying to implement our game plan and we feel it stacks up when we play it right," he revealed.
'We pride ourselves on our defence and from our defence have good ball use."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Pies have had the luxury of blending the relatively inexperienced Charlie Stewart (23 years), Pat Warner (22), Fraser Ellis (22), Hunter Gottschling (19) and Fraser Holland-Dean (18) with their established superstars, like Callum Moore and Joe Richards.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.