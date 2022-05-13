Yackandandah business owners frustrated by spate of break-ins

Yackandandah business owners have been frustrated by a spate of break-ins in the town.
Newsagency owner David Lacey said it was a blow to his business, which will now undergo security upgrades.
"It wasn't a hell of a lot of money involved," he said.
It is disappointing, it's not what you expect here at all.- David Lacey, owner of Yackandandah Newsagency
"Fortunately I'd banked that day, but I lost a day's takings and my back-up notes.
"It is disappointing, it's not what you expect here at all."
Mr Lacey said a Lord brand safe was taken, and the burglars ripped out a cash till.
"It's a bit of a wake-up call not to take security for granted," he said.
"We're a small business, but luckily most people don't pay with cash these days so there's less money to steal which is positive."
Butcher owner Clare Cooper said such incidents were rare in Yackandandah.
"It's frustrating, our business in Beechworth got hit about two months ago, so it's a bit of a blow for it to happen again," she said.
Wodonga police are investigating the break-ins and others in the region and seek information.
