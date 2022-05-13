Lavington assistant coach Myles Aalbers is hoping to climb from his sickbed for Saturday's away game against a rejuvenated North Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The veteran tested positive for Covid a week ago and has been floored by it.
"I've had everything, the aches, the throat, everything, the taste, I can't taste anything, no smell," he revealed midweek.
"I'm hoping I can get out of isolation and be OK for the footy.
"I've tried to pump the water into me, the vitamin C's, the cold and flu (tablets), event though I can't taste anything, I'm still trying to eat normally."
Lavington has surprised many this season to win two of its five matches, while North snapped a losing streak dating back almost three years ago against Wodonga Raiders last week in round five.
