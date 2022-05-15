THE former member for Indi Cathy McGowan, who changed the political landscape in 2013, will be the focus of a TV documentary airing on Monday night.
More than 23 so-called teal or community independent candidates are standing in this federal election, many of whom have been mentored by Ms McGowan.
ABC TV program Australian Story went on the hustings with the Victorian farmer, 68, as she guided candidates and rallied their army of more than 20,000 volunteers.
They went to North Sydney and Cowper in regional NSW.
"In this coming election, there's so much at stake," Ms McGowan said.
"The Coalition is not taking lightly to all these independents running, and they're fighting for cattle stations."
Ms McGowan retired after serving two terms as an independent parliamentarian and last year she and her team established the Community Independents Project to support candidates.
Australian Story airs on ABC TV on Monday night at 8pm.
