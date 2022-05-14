Advertisement
Holbrook 19.13 (127) def Billabong Crows 3.5 (23)
Howlong 14.10 (94) def Culcairn 5.11 (41)
Jindera 12.12 (84) def CDHBU 6.5 (41)
Osborne 18.22 (130) def Brock-Burrum 5.9 (39)
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 12.10 (82) def Henty 9.7 (61)
Chiltern 9.7 (61) def Rutherglen 6.5 (41)
Dederang-Mt Beauty 4.13 (37) lost to Barnawartha 8.12 (60)
Mitta 15.17 (107) def Wodonga Saints 9.8 (62)
Tallangatta 51.27 (333) def Wahgunyah 0.0 (0)
Thurgoona 14.15 (99) def Yackandandah 14.14 (98)
