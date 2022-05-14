The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Inaugural Australian National Busking Championships heats at Rutherglen a huge success

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated May 14 2022 - 7:52am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ENTERTAINER: Yackandandah's Jack Gregory wins over fans at Rutherglen on Saturday as he moves closer to his dream of playing at Tamworth. Pictures: JAMES WILTSHIRE

He may only be 12 years of age, but Yackandandah's Jack Gregory has become an established performer.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.