He may only be 12 years of age, but Yackandandah's Jack Gregory has become an established performer.
The country music fanatic impressed a strong crowd at the inaugural Australian National Busking Championships heats at Rutherglen on Saturday.
"I've been playing for seven years, I started when I was five," Jack said.
"I was up at Corryong for the Man From Snowy River Festival and I performed with Danny Phegan a couple of weeks ago."
Jack has qualified for the grand final of the busking championships to be held in Cooma in November after taking out the Kilmore heats earlier this year.
He hopes to save enough money from his gigs to travel to next year's Country Music Festival in Tamworth.
Destination Rutherglen chair Damien Adams hoped to make it an annual event.
"We had 13 stations set up on Main Street and buskers performed two to three sets. We were hoping for 25 buskers and ended up with more than 45," he said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
