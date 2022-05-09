A popular North East motorsport event will welcome back official displays for the first time since 2019.
Historic Winton is Australia's longest-running, all-historic motorsport event and is set to return to pre-COVID heights this year with a huge schedule planned for May 28 and 29 at Winton Motor Raceway.
Organiser and Austin 7 Club president Len Kerwood revealed it will be the 45th year for Historic Winton and marks 50 years of classic car events for the group at the circuit.
"Prior to Historic Winton, the club ran sprints and time trial events at the venue. These led to the bigger event being created, after competitors expressed a keen interest," he said.
"Historic Winton has been renowned for a special camaraderie for decades, with many ongoing interstate friendships made at the track."
Spectators will see more than 40 historic car, motorcycle and sidecar races and the traditional parade lap of selected display vehicles.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
