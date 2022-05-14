The Border Mail
Albury beats Wodonga Raiders by 52 points in Ovens and Murray

By Andrew Moir
Updated May 14 2022 - 9:30am, first published 9:19am
Albury's Jacob Conlan kicked six goals in the 52-point win over Wodonga Raiders.

Albury's Conlan brothers kicked 11 goals in the 52-point win over Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

