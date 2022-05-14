Albury's Conlan brothers kicked 11 goals in the 52-point win over Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Joint Doug Strang medallist Jacob Conlan booted six, while Lucas landed five in the accurate 22.6 (138) to 13.8 (86) home win.
Riley Bice also kicked five majors.
Jacob Conlan and Bice were tremendous for the Tigers, while Max Beattie and Brendan Kantilla (three goals apiece) were strong for the visitors.
IN OTHER NEWS:
More to follow.
