Murray Magpies are celebrating their first win for almost four years.
They beat Lockhart by 10 points on Saturday, ending a drought which stood at 1407 days.
Magpies' previous win came against Billabong Crows on July 7, 2018, before coach Brett Argus had been appointed.
"It's been a lot of hard work, building and building, and there's been a few very close calls along the way, where we didn't quite get over the line, so it's bloody fantastic," Argus said.
"The boys were absolutely incredible.
"We had four or five guys go in who shouldn't have been playing, with injuries - ribs, shoulders, hamstring, quads...
"You name the injuries, we had them all, on top of the ones we already had, but for those guys to go in injured and then be some of our best players, was absolutely phenomenal.
"Reilly Mitchell, Spencer Jones and Blake Ryan were superb.
"Royce Gregory, up forward, stepped up with a few goals.
"It was an across-the-board effort from everyone."
The Magpies led by a point at quarter-time, four points at half-time and 11 points at the final change before prevailing 7.8 (50) to 5.10 (40).
"It felt like we were in control of the game but were unable to put them away," Argus said.
"That's a credit to Lockhart because they played some really good footy.
"We had opportunities when the ball was parked in our forward line a lot but we just couldn't get the goals to get out to a four or five-goal break."
Argus admitted there were a few nervy moments towards the end of the game
"At one stage in the last quarter, they had a bit of momentum and they got a goal which put them within four points and that's obviously a pretty nervous time.
"But we'll take the learnings out of those close calls and finally one's gone our way."
The scenes after the game were something else.
"I've been lucky enough to win a few premierships in my time but the singing of the song today was bigger than any of those," Argus said.
"There's a great bunch of blokes here and if we can replicate the performance in the tight moments we had today, there will absolutely be more wins to come."
