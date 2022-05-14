Howlong sit fourth on the ladder after recording their fourth win of the season against Culcairn on Saturday.
The Spiders won by 14.10 (94) to 5.11 (41) at Howlong, strangling the visitors with strong defence and making their dominance count on the scoreboard.
But the young Lions emerged from the game with plenty of credit after fighting back hard in the second and third quarters.
"Culcairn are a good team and their coach is doing some good things," Howlong coach David Miles said.
"Tim (Haines) has got them well-drilled, he's got some good young guys coming through and they're really playing for him.
"The overall score probably didn't reflect how close the game was.
"I think they got back within 26 points at one stage and we responded when they challenged us.
"To see guys being selfless and doing the team things was really pleasing."
Howlong kept the visitors scoreless in the first quarter, kicking 4.2 themselves to open up a 26-point lead which only grew for the rest of the afternoon.
Even by half-time, the Lions had only registered 1.5 with Tyson Logie superb for the Spiders in shutting down Culcairn's dangerous full-forward Jack Chesser.
"It was a good contest and we were up for the challenge," Miles said.
"It was wet weather footy at stages during the game and we adapted well.
"We were strong over the ball, we started well and capitalised on the conditions early, which was important.
"Culcairn had their moments.
"During the second and third quarter they fought back really hard and it was good, more so in the third quarter, to be able to steady things and go back to some strong starting positions, start winning the footy and getting things back on our terms."
Ben Baker finished with four goals for Howlong while Chesser managed two for the Lions, who are 2-4 after running Brock-Burrum and Henty close in their previous two outings.
The Saints tasted defeat for the first time this season, going down by 91 points away to leaders Osborne, while Holbrook moved into second with a 104-point downing of Billabong Crows in front of their newly-opened rooms.
Four goals from Nathan Wardius helped Rand-Walbundrie-Walla beat Henty by 21 points at Walla and Jindera returned to winning ways at home to CDHBU, prevailing by 43 points with Oliver Browne kicking three.
