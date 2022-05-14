The Border Mail
Howlong win by 53 points at home to Culcairn

Steve Tervet
Steve Tervet
May 14 2022
All eyes are on Ben Baker as he kicks a goal for Howling. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Howlong sit fourth on the ladder after recording their fourth win of the season against Culcairn on Saturday.

