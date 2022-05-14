Albury's trademark pressure and a near 80 per cent conversion rate reignited the club's premiership hopes against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Tigers were superb in posting a 22.6 (138) to 13.8 (86) home win.
Both teams were coming off upset losses.
"It was a long two weeks for us, after the Myrtleford game we spoke about our intent around the ball, that was the focus, bringing good pressure and we did that," co-coach Anthony Miles offered.
The perennial finalists have been overtaken, at least in the publicity stakes, by Wangaratta's sublime start and the improvement in Myrtleford and Yarrawonga, but any team capable of missing only six shots on a slippery day is a flag danger.
Griffith siblings Jacob and Lucas Conlan kicked six and five goals respectively, while Riley Bice had yet another blinder with five.
Raiders' Max Beattie and Brendan Kantilla starred with three goals apiece.
