Wodonga's season is off life support for at least another week after a gritty 27-point upset of Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Bulldogs went into the match with a one-four record, but were outstanding with a 12.12 (84) to 8.9 (57) win.
Advertisement
Clever forward Ethan Redcliffe kicked five goals, while Werribee's Hudson Garoni helped take pressure off the youngster with three majors.
"It's something we've been working on as a young side, momentum shifts during a game and it's how long the opponents have that momentum for, we've got to find ways to close that down quicker and get it back," coach Jordan Taylor explained.
Momentum shifts during a game and it's how long the opponents have that momentum for, we've got to find ways to close that down quicker.- Jordan Taylor
The Bulldogs led by 16 points at half-time, but Rovers seized the momentum with three goals to five behinds.
However, Wodonga posted a five-goal last term.
Apart from Redcliffe and Garoni, Angus Baker turned the match in moving from midfield-forward to defence.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Rovers' Alex Marklew landed four goals.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.