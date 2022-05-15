Police, SES continue to search for missing man near Mount Hotham

A large-scale search for a man missing at Dinner Plain has resumed.
The 70-year-old man, referred to only as "Christos" by police, was last seen on Big Muster Drive about 2.45pm on Friday.
He was believed to have gone for a walk to see emus, which had been reported in the area.
Police officers, including the air wing and specialist search and rescue members, are continuing to search the area on Sunday with paramedics, SES volunteers and Parks Victoria staff.
"Christos was last seen wearing a long sleave top, long sleave jumper, pants and crocs," a police spokesman said.
"Police have released an image of Christos and urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact 000 or the Wangaratta Police Station on (03) 5723 0888."
