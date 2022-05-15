Police name eight worst roads in Albury as safety blitz is launched

Police are set to launch a road safety operation in Albury, with eight streets to be targeted during the campaign.
Albury Council and Transport for NSW staff will launch the two-week blitz with police on Monday as Victorian officers run their own operation in the North East.
The campaign will focus on Eden Street, Vickers Road, Webb Street and Daly Street in Lavington, Chenery Street in Glenroy, Jones and Sackville streets in Albury, and Kremur Street in West Albury.
The eight streets have been identified as problem areas for dangerous driving after being nominated by residents and through police data.
Mayor Kylie King said the campaign aimed to make motorists consider their behaviour on the road.
"Nobody should feel unsafe on our roads, no matter where you are, what time of day it is, or how busy the roads are," she said.
"This initiative is a good reminder to do a quick check in on our actions and slow down so we can keep our community safe."
Police will increase patrols during the initiative, and council staff will install additional speed signage and traffic counters at selected sites.
The information gathered will help police identify high-risk times at the locations.
The Stop it or Cop it campaign has run for several years and has focused on different streets.
Meanwhile North East officers will be running operations as part of National Road Safety Week.
Bright Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said pedestrian safety would be in focus on Wednesday, and police would be at school crossing sites on Friday.
"Pedestrian deaths have more than doubled on Victorian roads this year," he said.
"There's concern this will continue into the winter months as it gets darker and visibility is reduced.
"The day of action on Wednesday will be making sure pedestrians and motorists are doing the right thing.
"You see it all the time - people walking with headphones in, their heads down, and looking at social media.
"It's not just children who are at risk - people aged 30 to 39 are the second biggest group at risk."
Senior Sergeant Incoll said 180 pedestrians were injured last year, with distraction the biggest issue.
He said police would be engaging with children and their parents outside schools on Friday, and provide a visible presence in school zones.
The safety week started on Sunday and will end this Sunday.
The initiative was launched following the death of Sarah Frazer, by her father Peter Frazer.
A tow truck driver was also killed.
Governor General David Hurley said about 1200 people were killed on Australian roads each year, and more than 400,000 people had been seriously injured in the past decade.
"We simply must do more to reduce this toll and prevent the pain inflicted on families," he said.
