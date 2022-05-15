The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police name eight worst roads in Albury as safety blitz is launched

By Blair Thomson
May 15 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LAUNCH: Albury Sergeant Steve Schausinger, pictured during a previous Stop it or Cop it campaign, will help to launch this year's safety blitz on Monday.

Police are set to launch a road safety operation in Albury, with eight streets to be targeted during the campaign.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.