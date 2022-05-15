A third-quarter lapse by the Bandits proved costly as Canberra made its move and held on to claim victory by five-points on Saturday.
Ai Yamada stood up to post 37-points for the border visitors, who were without former Opal Lauren Jackson due to Covid.
Brodie Theodore contributed 13-points, while Casey Ardern finished the game with 11.
Coach Matt Paps admitted his side has made improvements from round one.
"We just had a really bad third quarter and Canberra had an amazing third quarter," he said.
"They had an amazing five minutes and it just shell-shocked us and it took us a while to get it back.
"Credit to the girls, they didn't stop fighting and got it back to five-points, but we just left our run too late.
"I knew it would be a danger game."
The Bandits' women's side has won four and lost two of its first six NBL1 East encounters.
Paps admitted he's been impressed by the fight his team has shown.
"Our effort was there, we didn't stop and we fought to the end and that shows that we're fighters and we're not runners, and that helps," he said.
"It shows that we have some good signs to keep going forward with."
The Bandits will now prepare to meet Norths Bears at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre next weekend.
The Bears are currently undefeated and sit at the top of the table.
