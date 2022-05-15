Tumbarumba has continued its dominant start to the Upper Murray football season to account for Federals by 71-points at Corryong on Saturday.
Jacob Read and Henry Waters stood up for the victors, while James Cozier was dangerous in front of goal to boot five.
Advertisement
Coach Hunter Clayton admitted there's plenty to smile about, with the Roos currently undefeated so far this season.
"It's absolutely huge for the club and it's been a long time coming, a lot of work has gone into it so it's very exciting," Clayton said.
"But we're definitely not getting ahead of ourselves, there's still eight games to play."
After disrupted seasons, Clayton said it's great to see the Upper Murray community united again.
"The success is great and we love that, but just to get everyone in the community involved, that's even better," he said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"All of the Tumbarumba 11s went up and Federals under-11s looked like there was about 35 kids.
"It makes you realise how important community sport is up there.
"We like to be big, tough senior players, but it's not about us really, it's about the kids and what football does for the community."
Jack Miller kicked eight goals for the Swans.
In the other match, Cudgewa sent out a warning to the competition after defeating Bullioh by 95-points at Cudgewa, in what was a 10-goal performance by Blues' Nicholas Brockley.
Mackinley Haley O'Neill booted three for Bullioh.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.