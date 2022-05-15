Albury Hotspurs came back from the dead to stun Albury United in the game of the season on Sunday.
Leading 3-0 with 81 minutes on the clock, the reigning champions looked to be coasting to a ninth consecutive league victory.
But in an incredible climax, Hotspurs dug deep to find three late goals as it finished 3-3 at Kelly Park.
The result keeps the title race alive, with United six points clear of Hotspurs having played a game more.
"To get a point out of that is like a win for us and they probably thought they had it won," Hotspurs coach Justin Wild said.
"I've coached a lot of these girls since they were five and they've never, ever let me down. They just keep turning up for me.
"They believe they can compete with anyone.
"That's why they never give up, even if they're down."
There were few signs of the drama to come in a first half dominated by the Greens.
Goldsworthy sisters Molly and Zarlie almost combined for the opener inside 10 seconds and less than four minutes later, the deadlock was broken when Zarlie Goldsworthy powered through the middle and fired low across Christie Ward.
Hotspurs were happy to let United have the ball but it was a dangerous game to play as the chances kept coming.
Molly Goldsworthy had one shot cleared off the line and another palmed round the post by Ward, who had a fine game in the Spurs goal, and then headed wide of the far post from a corner.
It took almost half an hour for Hotspurs to register an attempt on goal, Elisha Wild driving down the left wing only for Ashley Watt to smother her shot.
Paula Mitchell forced another save from Ward before United doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time.
Daisy Tuskar's attempted clearance went straight to Molly Goldsworthy, who neatly chipped Ward from the edge of the box.
It looked to be game over when Mitchell converted Molly Goldsworthy's right-wing cross for her 30th league goal of the season but Hotspurs had other ideas.
Jess Thomas sparked the comeback with a fantastic volley from Charlotte Laird's cross and as the Greens defence retreated, Rosin Wilson found the bottom corner after a scramble in the box.
And the large Hotspurs contingent on the sidelines erupted when Mya Carroll tapped in the equaliser two minutes from time after United again failed to clear their lines from a corner.
"We dropped two points," United coach Tony Cigana admitted.
"We should never have let them back in the game.
"We controlled 80 percent of the game and they had three shots on goal.
"Credit to them for coming back, they wanted it more in the last 10 minutes.
"We just tried to run the clock down and paid the price.
"Good teams do that to you. You make a mistake and they punish you.
"But it's ours to lose. I think we've got the best team in the competition, having seen Hotspurs today."
Hotspurs are now undefeated in two meetings with United this season, having already knocked the Greens out of the FA Cup.
"The season's a long way from over but they're going to be very tough to catch," Wild said.
"Because of our early loss in the season (to Melrose), we can't afford to drop points."
