Corowa-Rutherglen remains the only undefeated A-grade side in the Ovens and Murray netball competition after leaving the court victorious in the much anticipated clash against Yarrawonga.
The Pigeons had a narrow lead after the first break and were able to get four goals clear during the match, before the Roos fought back to run out seven goal winners at Corowa on Sunday.
Advertisement
With Yarrawonga also having had an excellence start to the season, Roos' coach Georgie Bruce said it's always an encounter the clubs looks forward to.
"You have to play the best to see where you sit," Bruce said.
"It's always been a tough contest regardless of where Yarra and Corowa have sat on the ladder and it's one that I look forward to.
"They got a quick jump on us.
"I think good and trusting sides are able to work at that and plug away to get the score line back to a positive margin for themselves.
"That's what we were able to do and that's what we work towards doing."
Roos' defenders Sophie Hanrahan and Emily Laracy were both strong, while Grace Senior was on target to shoot 53 goals.
Bruce praised her whole side for its united approach.
"It's full team efforts that beat Yarrawonga," Bruce said.
"You can never take a team like them for granted with what they can produce."
Madeleine Allen was among the best for the Pigeons with 27 goals and worked nicely in the ring with playing co-coach Bridget Cassar, who converted 22 opportunities.
Annelise Grinter was also strong for the Pigeons, who sit in third spot on the ladder.
Lavington has also continued its stellar start to the season, reaching a round six win against North Albury.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Steph Clancy was the standout for the Panthers, while Maddy Plunkett put forward a dominant performance in goal shooter to add 38 to the team's tally.
Advertisement
Tayla Furborough was also consistent, while goal shooter Nat Heagney led the way for the Hoppers with 28 goals.
She was well supported by Kelsey Lieschke and Tamika Wholohan.
Albury got the better of Wodonga Raiders 40-31 at the Albury Sportsground.
Karina Cameron, Skye Hillier and Emily Rodd were the best for the home side, while Mackensey House put forward another strong performance for Raiders.
Wangaratta defeated Myrtleford by 27 goals, with Hannah Grady and Georgia Clark leading the charge.
While at Martin Park, Rovers won its first game of the season against Wodonga Bulldogs.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.