Howlong racked up its fourth win of the Hume League netball season on Saturday after comfortably downing Culcairn by 32-points.
Kaitlin Taylor was excellent for the Spiders in wing-attack, while teammate Georgina McLeod added defensive pressure in the midcourt.
Advertisement
With Culcairn bringing a whole new line-up to the court this season, Howlong coach Emma Pargeter admitted it was hard to know what to expect of the Lions.
"We didn't really know what they would be like at all going into the game," Pargeter said.
"Knowing Georgie (Haines, Culcairn coach) I knew that they'd probably be pretty good defensively and tough at the ball.
"Coming into the other half of the draw, I think it will be interesting to see all of those other clubs and get an idea of where everyone's at.
"It doesn't seem like there's going to be any easy wins for anyone."
After the Spiders' on-court duties were over, they had an off-court mission to raise money for Country Hope.
ALSO IN SPORT:
The Ladies' Day fundraiser saw a portion of ticket sales and all proceeds from the club's raffle going towards the trust, which supports families in the region with children who have been diagnosed with cancer and other life threatening illnesses.
Pargeter said the event was a success.
In other Hume League netball results, Osborne downed Brock-Burrum, Lockhart defeated Murray Magpies, Giants accounted for Henty, Jindera rolled CDHBU and Billabong Crows were too strong for Holbrook.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.