With just six of its usual A-grade players available, Barnawartha dug deep to outrun Dederang Mt Beauty by six goals on Saturday.
Jessie Versteegan and Maddy Bownds transitioned seamlessly into the senior side from B-grade, while goal shooter Kate Guy was best on court.
"They were outstanding," coach Chloe Butters said.
Having now put two wins on the board this season, Butters admitted it's given the Tigers the confidence boost they needed.
"Now that we've got there and the girls are really starting to build their confidence and having trust in each other, it's making a massive difference," Butters said.
"Hopefully we can hold on and continue to roll on."
Barnawartha will next face ladder leaders Kiewa-Sandy Creek following the league's bye round.
The Hawks' excellent season continues after defeating Beechworth 75-31.
Chiltern, Mitta United, Tallangatta and Thurgoona were also winners.
