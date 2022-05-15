Albury Thunder fell to Temora in a slog-fest in Group Nine rugby league on Sunday.
The Dragons scored four tries to one to clock up a 22-4 home win.
"The ground was that bogged up, it was a slog match," Thunder coach Robbie Byatt explained.
"They controlled the ball better than we did, we did a lot of defence work in the first half and we did it really well, but that gassed us for the second half."
Ty Fletcher had another strong game at fullback, English product Nathan Darby played well at prop and Harry Reicher performed in the second-row.
The Thunder has won one of its four games.
