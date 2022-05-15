Four goals from Ruben Shuker helped Murray United's under-18s to their first win in the NPL3 North/West division.
Shuker scored a hat-trick inside 25 minutes as Murray raced into a 3-0 half-time lead away to Melbourne Knights.
David Hassan also hit the scoreboard at Knights Stadium as the visitors overcame windy conditions and a difficult pitch to post a convincing 5-0 win.
The under-16s were depleted by COVID for their trip to face Ballarat City but went in level at 1-1 thanks to a Logan Stone goal.
However, they missed chances in the second half and Ballarat edged it 2-1 to leave Murray still chasing their first win in NPL2.
Israel Monga continued his impressive season with a goal for the under-14s but finished on the losing side away to St Albans.
The home side won 5-1 but among several positives for Murray were the performances of Oli Colombera, Xavier Medway, Mason Godfrey and Kobe Shields.
