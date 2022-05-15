The Border Mail

Ruben Shuker scores four goals for Murray United under-18s against Melbourne Knights

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 15 2022 - 10:44am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Hassan was among the scorers for Murray's under-18s against Melbourne Knights.

Four goals from Ruben Shuker helped Murray United's under-18s to their first win in the NPL3 North/West division.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.