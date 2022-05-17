The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Material Girl | Like Love, Actually, COVID-19 is all around

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
May 17 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOME ALONE: Australia has the highest per capital COVID-19 infection rate in the world right now. Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK

HOW'S everyone travelling?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.