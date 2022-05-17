He continued that while Australia restricted travel and interaction until vaccination was widely available, there was more afoot than that: "Australia's COVID playbook produced results because of something more easily felt than analysed at a news conference. Dozens of interviews, along with survey data and scientific studies from around the world, point to a lifesaving trait that Australians displayed from the top of government to the hospital floor, and that Americans have shown they lack: trust, in science and institutions, but especially in one another.".

