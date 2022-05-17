Support where it's needed Advertising Feature

Proud history: UMFC has been supporting families in the local community for 40 years. Picture: Shutterstock

UMFC is here to help people from all walks of life - from advice on early childhood development through to support for older people and their carers, with many options in between.



"We belong to the communities of Albury, Wodonga, and Wangaratta, extending services via outreach to townships throughout the Upper Hume and Southern Riverina regions," UMFC CEO Felicity Williams said.

"By providing information, support and advocacy, UMFC and Hume Riverina Community Legal Service seek to redress social imbalance by empowering individuals, families and community groups, thereby contributing to a balanced, just and ethical society."

Foster Care

There is a real need in the community for more families to volunteer to foster children. Foster care can make an enormous difference in a child's life.



UMFC is looking for people from all walks of life to volunteer to become foster parents. Foster Carers are provided with regular support and ongoing training.

Parenting

Child and Family Services supports families to meet the needs of their children and to create a better future for their family.



For more information or to discuss making a referral to Family Services, please contact Child FIRST on: 1800 705 211.

Separation

Separation affects many families. UMFC's Family Relationship Centre helps parents to come to child-focused parenting arrangements in the best interests of their children, reaching agreement through family mediation rather than having to attend court.

Aged and Disability Services

If you are caring for someone who is aged, has a disability, or who has dementia, Support Options can provide information and supports you and the person you are caring for.



UMFC also provides a range of services for children and young people with disabilities with the Interchange program.



The volunteer-based programs match children and young people with volunteer carers to provide a range of respite, social, and recreational opportunities.

Financial Counselling

Financial Counselling and Financial Capability is a free service which supports people with debt management and budgeting who are experiencing financial disadvantage and vulnerabilities.

"With our range of complementary services, UMFC is passionate for its mission of 'Strengthening families and individuals to build vibrant communities'," Client Services director Sheri Moulton said.