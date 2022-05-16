The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

New job gives lease on life for former refugee with disabilities

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated May 16 2022 - 9:01am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY PLACE: Bhutanese migrant Prem Khadka, 28, has found confidence and a sense of purpose after settling in Albury and working at Merriwa's Wodonga facility as a production line worker. Pictures: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Having disabilities and a language barrier has not stopped Prem Khadka from living his life to the fullest.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Cadet journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.