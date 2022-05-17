YOUR SAY: Undermining Independents, hospital design and legal funding

Without pointing the finger of blame at anyone et al, as this achieves zilch, I do scratch my head with absolute astonishment around the total lack of vision, foresight and future planning exhibited by those tasked with the conceptualisation of the "new" 1990s Albury Base Hospital. Seriously, a ground floor hospital with a basement level in perhaps one of now and back then most rapidly exploding twin cities in regional Australia.
A two-day trip to Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo hospitals would have clearly illustrated the wonderful resource and fitting benefit known as multi-level, including parking. We deserve better.
It is time the attempted undermining of Independent politicians was stopped. There have been members of most parties who have switched to Independent. They have either lost preselection or decided they would better serve an electorate as an Independent. As we are in a democratic country, all politicians are free to do just that - and to think it is clever to coin the phrase 'Fake Independents' is just childish school yard bullying.
What does it mean to be "independent"?
If we use it as an adjective, it means not dependent, not depending on something or someone else, free. Not affiliated with any political party. If we use it as a noun, it means a candidate or voter not affiliated with any political party, a free thinker, free of a party platform, a neutral or uncommitted person. Not affiliated with any political party.
It, therefore, does not matter which party an Independent votes with in Parliament. They are voting for what they believe their constituents wish, and what they believe is best for the community - not to support a major political party. They do not have to toe the party line or be loyal to anything other than their own electorate. They can think for themselves.
Methinks any politician who attempts to undermine an Independent is worried about the influence Independents may have.
Every Victorian deserves access to justice, not just those who can afford it.
That's why I applaud the Victorian government for announcing a $6.5 million investment in community legal centres as part of the recent state budget.
These community legal centres do incredible work in helping vulnerable Victorians find a pathway to justice through our legal system.
A funding commitment to better support abuse survivors to report their experience is also welcome, as is funding for services to help Victorians with a disability who require guardianship.
