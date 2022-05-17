The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Undermining Independents, hospital design and legal funding

By Letters to the Editor
May 17 2022 - 4:00am
DESIGN FLAWS: A reader has queried "the total lack of vision, foresight and future planning" in the creation of the 1990s Albury hospital. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Original hospital plans lack vision

Without pointing the finger of blame at anyone et al, as this achieves zilch, I do scratch my head with absolute astonishment around the total lack of vision, foresight and future planning exhibited by those tasked with the conceptualisation of the "new" 1990s Albury Base Hospital. Seriously, a ground floor hospital with a basement level in perhaps one of now and back then most rapidly exploding twin cities in regional Australia.

