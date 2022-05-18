YOUR SAY: Vote for a candidate who doesn't put self-interest first

Members of the Australian Defence Force are engaged to serve and protect Australia, also the residents within, as those of us who were called up in the 1960s were. This service has to be undertaken without favouring any one section of our landmass or community.
Likewise candidates elected to Parliament are to serve the electorate and its members, in the best interest of all, without favour.
A strong integrity bill will strengthen our democracy and reduce the current pork barrelling. This will also encourage a strong competitive tender process for all projects.
Declaration of candidates' funding will be transparent at the time of receipt, not months later.
This election, be aware there are many candidates who have self-interest in first place, hoping that a stint in Parliament will assist in their future life. Whereas a candidate who has already led a fulfilling professional life, regards serving as a member of Parliament to be an honour and privilege in working for their electorate.
Consider your valuable vote carefully.
Quiet day in a small town, times are tough, everybody in debt, all living on credit.
Tourist visits town, stops at hotel, lays $100 bill on counter, says he wants to inspect rooms upstairs to pick one for the night.
Soon as he walks upstairs, hotel owner grabs the $100 bill, runs next door to pay his debt with butcher. Butcher takes $100, runs down street and pays his debt to pig farmer. Pig farmer takes $100 and pays off stock and station owner, owing for feed. Agent runs to pay off prostitute, who has been having hard times. Prostitute rushes to hotel owner to pay off room bill. Hotel owner then places the $100 bill on counter.
Tourist comes downstairs, rooms not satisfactory, picks up $100 note and leaves.
No one produced anything - no one earned anything, however whole town is out of debt.
That is how a stimulus package works.
I wish to clarify that only state governments are required to support funding, not federal government. Candidates standing in both Indi and Farrer appear to be confused over this. Hence only Vic and NSW governments must fund the new Border hospital. When funds become available.
