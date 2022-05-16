Tim Broomhead has welcomed the new-look game plan being implemented by Corey Lambert and Clint Gilson at North Albury.
Broomhead kicked six goals on Saturday as the Hoppers threatened to spring an upset against Lavington.
The Panthers edged home in the end but the ex-Collingwood man has already seen enough to feel the previous week's victory over Wodonga Raiders won't be a one-off.
"We'll see over the coming weeks the difference in game plan," Broomhead said.
"It might take a couple of weeks for some people to adapt, because it'll be pretty different to what we have been playing and what they've played in previous years.
"But going forward, I think we'll really improve a lot and everyone will get a lot out of it.
"The last two weeks have been a lot better than the previous three or four.
"We were right in it until the 20th minute (of the last quarter) and they ran over us at the end but I suppose we've got to learn to win.
"We haven't had many wins the last few years but it's nice to be in the game."
Luke Norman left Bunton Park last week, citing work commitments for his departure, which came just 48 hours after North's drought-breaking win against Raiders.
"There's a bit of a change around the club with new coaches and a slightly different game plan so it might take a little while to kick in but I'm sure, going forward, everyone will adapt to it pretty quickly," Broomhead said.
"I think I've adjusted relatively quickly.
"Every league's different but it's been a pretty smooth transition.
"Every team has a different game plan and you have to work out where you fit into it and how to play differently.
"The first few weeks was a different game style to what I've played in the past so I had to adjust a little bit but I feel I've adapted now."
Time and again, Broomhead managed to find space inside 50 until the Panthers finally managed to shut him down in the fourth quarter.
"Tim's a quiet bloke but when you get to know him, he's very invested in our results and what we want to achieve as a footy club," co-coach Lambert said.
"Luke had been playing him down back and he does well down there, he steadies the ship and spots up targets but I thought that with his ability to read the play and get on the end of the footy, he might be able to put a score on for us and he did.
"What you'll find is that we're hopefully going to be competitive for longer.
"With that comes confidence and if the boys can start building that confidence, you're going to be a chance to win any game.
"We're sick and tired of losing in the fashion that we have so we'll work hard to make sure we're competitive, week in, week out and build some respect from inside and outside the group."
