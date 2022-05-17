Albury driver Jordan Boys warms up for Winton's Supercars round

Albury's Jordan Boys has hit the track at Winton Motor Raceway for his first wildcard Supercar test with the Erebus Motorsport Academy.
Supercars permit qualified up and coming drivers to do a limited number of "wildcard" events which gives them the opportunity gain valuable experience and gives team owners a chance to see what talent is available for future full-time driver opportunities.
Advertisement
Boys will race as a wildcard entrant at Winton this weekend and also at Tailem Bend in South Australia on July 31. He is also co-driving at Bathurst with Macca Jones for Brad Jones Racing.
Tuesday's test marked Boys' return to a Supercar since his final Super2 race victory at the 2021 Bathurst 1000.
With Winton his home track, the 24-year-old is feeling confident about his maiden solo start after setting fast lap times and seeing positive developments across the day.
"We had a great day overall as a team, it feels awesome to be back in a Supercar," Boys said.
"In terms of my goals for this year, I don't really have a number on where I want to be.
"I would just really like to have a strong showing and prove that I belong in the main Supercar game.
"Winton is a home track for me so I feel comfortable here but Tuesday was definitely the fastest I've ever been around here, so I need to keep pushing past those limits that I was so used to in Super2."
Erebus chief executive Barry Ryan was impressed with Boys' performance and is looking forward to seeing him step up into the Supercars category.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.