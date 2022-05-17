The Border Mail

Albury driver Jordan Boys warms up for Winton's Supercars round

By Tim Farrah
May 17 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCKED IN: Albury driver Jordan Boys has secured a wildcard berth for this weekend's Supercars event at Winton Motor Raceway. Picture: SUPPLIED

Albury's Jordan Boys has hit the track at Winton Motor Raceway for his first wildcard Supercar test with the Erebus Motorsport Academy.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.