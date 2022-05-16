The Labor Party has committed to a new urgent care clinic for Albury if elected on Saturday.
Farrer Labor candidate Darren Cameron announced on Monday the Border city would receive one of the 50 clinics promised in the party's $135 million investment over four years, which would "free up valuable resources" for emergency departments under huge strain across the region.
Advertisement
The contribution of funds is set to vary for each clinic as the aim was for them to be delivered within existing health facilities.
"This is a simple and effective concept. It relies on a provision of a new clinic that will be fully funded and bulk-billed, which is something that's becoming increasingly rare in Albury and in Farrer," Mr Cameron said.
"Any of us who have spent time with our loved ones sitting in A&E have nothing but appreciation and admiration for the staff who do a fantastic job. The number of people who are presenting to A&E with routine, although serious conditions, is clogging up the system.
"That will free up the A&E for the more serious and life-threatening cases."
Mr Cameron denied it was a short-term fix.
"It's a very significant contribution and it's a real, practical and effective measure that will help many people in Farrer and help free up a vital service," he said.
"We all support the idea of the new hospital. We all know that long term and even in the short term, Albury will require a new hospital.
"It's for the various tiers of government to work together instead of fighting with each other to deliver that outcome."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Indi candidate Nadia David said there was a need for many people in her electorate to use the service.
"Albury and Wodonga are the biggest regional centres for these electorates which are huge electorates that have massive issues with health care after nine years of neglect from the Liberal-National Coalition," she said.
"It's going to at least provide the urgent care availability while we figure out the hospital situation. There's no way we're going to get a new hospital within the next five to 10 years."
Labor senator Deborah O'Neill said the health care system was "profoundly broken" and a solution for urgent care was the only way the hospital would survive.
"I think the reality is that people need to be able to get into a doctor today. People need to be able to see a bulk-billed GP today," she said.
"It's only Labor that will deliver these urgent care centres to make sure the good people of Albury-Wodonga are able to get essential care when they need it in a timely way. Urgent care, not emergency care, it's better for all of us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.