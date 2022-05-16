The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Murray Bushrangers take to field in Young Guns and Vic Country clash

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated May 16 2022 - 5:15am, first published 5:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Fletcher Hart was among was among the Bushrangers to play in the clash.

The Murray Bushrangers were well represented in the recent clash between the Young Guns and Vic Country at Carlton's Ikon Park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.