The Murray Bushrangers were well represented in the recent clash between the Young Guns and Vic Country at Carlton's Ikon Park.
Wangaratta's Tyler Norton, Albury's Fletcher Hart, Wang Rovers' Toby Murray and Corowa-Rutherglen's Ryan Eyers helped the under-21 Young Guns to a five goal victory against Vic Country's under-18s, who were aided by Wodonga's Ollie Hollands, Myrtleford's Tom Cappellari and Wang Rovers' Darcy Wilson.
Wilson was one of only three under-17s players in the state to be picked in the Vic Country line-up.
While the Bushrangers had seven players in the clash, a total of nine were selected, with Rovers' Brayden George and Shepp Swans' Max Clohesy unable to attend.
The match helped provide players an opportunity to showcase their skills ahead of Vic Country's campaign at the under-18 boys' NAB AFL National Championships.
The Bushrangers' next game is on May 29.
