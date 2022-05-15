Cellar-dwellers give ladder leaders a run for their money in tight contest

Division 1 Men
Falcons versus United, nil-all draw.
What many would have never picked to be the match of the round quickly became the most exciting match of the weekend, with bottom-placed Falcons taking on ladder leaders United.
Falcons, undermanned through injuries and using division two players, matched United to the end in what at times was a fiery encounter - the match ending in a nill-all draw.
Best for Falcons was Andrew Paterson, the veteran goalkeeper who never seems to falter under pressure, with Mat Russel, in defence for Falcons, also strong.
Henry Macqueen, midfield for United, was his team's best performer, with teammate Dion Wright also offering strong support.
Magpies versus Wodonga, Wodonga winning 5-1
It is hard to stop Ethan Albon when he gets in front of goal, with Albon leading his team's goal scoring once again, coming away with two. Other goal scorers for Wodonga included Seth Leach (1), Mack McQuilton (1) and Josh Pritchard (1).
A great goal by Rhys Llewelyn put his team on the board, but it wasn't enough for the day.
Best on ground was Wodonga's Ethan Albon and Seth Leach.
Division 1 Women
Falcons versus United, Falcons win 1-0
A tough day out on the pitch today, with both unlucky in front of goal, but a great reflection on both teams' defence.
Falcons finally broke the deadlock in the third quarter, with Jade Mann making the trip up the field from the defensive line to put away a short corner for her team.
Best on field for Falcons was Jade Mann and Kate Bardy, with Tanya Seymour and Bella Heagney strong for United.
Wombats versus Norths, Norths win 3-1
Wombats and Norths division one women played a strong contest.
Norths won the day 3-1, with goals scored for Norths by Pippa Best, Kate Reynolds and Cody Smart, with Justine Van Latham scoring for Wombats.
It was particularly exciting to see Pippa and Justine go head to head, both are international students who are working at Scots and playing together in Strikers this year, Pippa representing Norths and Justine representing Wombats
