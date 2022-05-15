The Border Mail

Cellar-dwellers give ladder leaders a run for their money in tight contest

By Cayte Campbell
Updated May 16 2022 - 8:51am, first published May 15 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaiden Hamilton of Falcons clearing the ball in defense

Division 1 Men

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.