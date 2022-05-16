Accused West Albury stabber breaks down as mental health issues aired

A man allegedly involved in a stabbing and siege in West Albury has broken down in court after being asked if he needs mental health treatment.
Albury Local Court yesterday heard there were acute mental health concerns for Kevin Galbraith, 29.
Galbraith allegedly stabbed a man in the upper body at the home the previous night.
Heavily armed police were called to the scene during the siege, which lasted about eight-and-a-half hours.
His lawyer yesterday applied to have the 29-year-old transferred to hospital for a mental health assessment.
His former partner was in court to support him.
Galbraith appeared in court on a video link from custody, wearing prison greens.
He slumped forward for much of the hearing and wiped away tears.
Concerns were raised that he could be a harm to himself, or to others.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys approved an application for the 29-year-old to be taken for a mental health assessment, and be returned if found not to be unwell.
She asked Galbraith if he sought treatment.
"Yes, absolutely," he replied before crying.
Ms Humphreys said he appeared to be distressed.
"I note for the record Mr Galbraith appears to be quite distraught on the screen," she said.
He faces two charges of wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The victim's injuries are not considered life threatening.
The matter will return to court on July 12, depending on the outcome of the mental health assessment.
