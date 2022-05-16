Couple accused of huge spate of burglaries before Wodonga court

A couple accused of undertaking large scale burglaries will return to court next month.
Trent Bantow and Martine Sheppard recently faced the Wodonga Magistrates Court.
Advertisement
Both of the accused have been released on bail.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The court heard some forensic evidence and statements were still pending.
The pair will return to court on June 9.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.