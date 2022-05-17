Fostering strong family relationships Advertising Feature

Forming bonds: Rebecca has been a foster carer for more than six years first starting as a respite carer before providing long-term care. Picture: Supplied

When asked about what National Families Week means for her, Rebecca was quick to respond.

"It's about relationships including keeping children connected with their families, where possible, to help give them that sense of identity and belonging," the foster carer from Albury said.

Rebecca has been a foster carer with Anglicare NSW South NSW West & ACT for more than six years, starting as a respite carer and now providing long-term care.

Anglicare supports Rebecca and the children she cares for, and encourages and facilitates connection with their families. The organisation focuses on restoring children to families where possible, often navigating complex situations.

"Caring for children in foster care is very different from raising your own biological family," Rebecca said.



"Many people are involved, and we have to continually check our perspectives. We want each child's personal story to be of healing, agency and belonging. Taking time to listen to and work with the children and those in their lives is so important for healing."

Rebecca's commitment is even more apparent as she explains she became a single carer while working fulltime.

"It's not always easy, and you have to work hard to build relationships, but it's worth it," she said.

Melinda Carlyle, Anglicare's senior manager for foster and kinship care, says carers like Rebecca, who understand the importance of the role of families, are urgently needed.

"Many of our carers often report they are enriched through their family growing to include the parents of their foster child," Melinda said.

"Children in care need to understand that while their parents may not have the capacity to look after them, a parent's capacity to love and have connection is not reduced. While the relationship between a child and a parent is altered when a child enters care, the relationship is still valued.

