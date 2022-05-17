When asked about what National Families Week means for her, Rebecca was quick to respond.
"It's about relationships including keeping children connected with their families, where possible, to help give them that sense of identity and belonging," the foster carer from Albury said.
Rebecca has been a foster carer with Anglicare NSW South NSW West & ACT for more than six years, starting as a respite carer and now providing long-term care.
Anglicare supports Rebecca and the children she cares for, and encourages and facilitates connection with their families. The organisation focuses on restoring children to families where possible, often navigating complex situations.
"Caring for children in foster care is very different from raising your own biological family," Rebecca said.
"Many people are involved, and we have to continually check our perspectives. We want each child's personal story to be of healing, agency and belonging. Taking time to listen to and work with the children and those in their lives is so important for healing."
Rebecca's commitment is even more apparent as she explains she became a single carer while working fulltime.
"It's not always easy, and you have to work hard to build relationships, but it's worth it," she said.
Melinda Carlyle, Anglicare's senior manager for foster and kinship care, says carers like Rebecca, who understand the importance of the role of families, are urgently needed.
"Many of our carers often report they are enriched through their family growing to include the parents of their foster child," Melinda said.
"Children in care need to understand that while their parents may not have the capacity to look after them, a parent's capacity to love and have connection is not reduced. While the relationship between a child and a parent is altered when a child enters care, the relationship is still valued.
"Children in care have greater security in their own identity when they understand their story and their parents history. By knowing the story for themselves, children can participate in their own healing and be in control of their future journey."
UMFC is here to help people from all walks of life - from advice on early childhood development through to support for older people and their carers, with many options in between.
"We belong to the communities of Albury, Wodonga, and Wangaratta, extending services via outreach to townships throughout the Upper Hume and Southern Riverina regions," UMFC CEO Felicity Williams said.
"By providing information, support and advocacy, UMFC and Hume Riverina Community Legal Service seek to redress social imbalance by empowering individuals, families and community groups, thereby contributing to a balanced, just and ethical society."
Foster Care
There is a real need in the community for more families to volunteer to foster children. Foster care can make an enormous difference in a child's life.
UMFC is looking for people from all walks of life to volunteer to become foster parents. Foster Carers are provided with regular support and ongoing training.
Parenting
Child and Family Services supports families to meet the needs of their children and to create a better future for their family.
For more information or to discuss making a referral to Family Services, please contact Child FIRST on: 1800 705 211.
Separation
Separation affects many families. UMFC's Family Relationship Centre helps parents to come to child-focused parenting arrangements in the best interests of their children, reaching agreement through family mediation rather than having to attend court.
Aged and Disability Services
If you are caring for someone who is aged, has a disability, or who has dementia, Support Options can provide information and supports you and the person you are caring for.
UMFC also provides a range of services for children and young people with disabilities with the Interchange program.
The volunteer-based programs match children and young people with volunteer carers to provide a range of respite, social, and recreational opportunities.
Financial Counselling
Financial Counselling and Financial Capability is a free service which supports people with debt management and budgeting who are experiencing financial disadvantage and vulnerabilities.
"With our range of complementary services, UMFC is passionate for its mission of 'Strengthening families and individuals to build vibrant communities'," Client Services director Sheri Moulton said.