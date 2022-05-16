The Border Mail
Multiple people avoid injuries in two-car crash on Bandiana Link

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 16 2022 - 10:44pm, first published 10:38pm
Multiple people have escaped injury in a two-car collision on the Bandiana Link in Wodonga.

