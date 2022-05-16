Multiple people avoid injuries in two-car crash on Bandiana Link

Multiple people have escaped injury in a two-car collision on the Bandiana Link in Wodonga.
Emergency workers were called to the scene about 4.30pm on Monday.
A utility and four-wheel-drive appeared to have collided near the middle of the road, with the four-wheel-drive leaving the road before coming to a stop.
Police and paramedics said nobody was hurt in the crash.
The incident caused minor traffic delays on the road as patients were assessed and the scene cleared.
