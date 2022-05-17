While Osborne's Sally Hunter will be teaming up with Billabong Crows' Millie Ferguson, Brooklyn Moloney and Bethany Moloney for Hume's interleague clash against the Tallangatta League on Sunday, it will be a different story the day prior.
With the Tigers and Crows meeting for a top of the table clash on Saturday, the players will have to quickly switch from opponents to teammates.
Advertisement
"With three Billabong Crows' girls in the team it could be a tense day, who knows," Hunter joked.
It will mark Hunter's first time at the helm of the Hume side.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"I've participated a couple of times but never coached, so it's a pretty exciting opportunity this year," she said.
"We've got quite a good spread and have a mix from a few different clubs.
"I've watched the Tallangatta League over the years and have an understanding of where they sit in comparison to Hume. It will be interesting to get on court against them on Sunday."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.