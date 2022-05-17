The Border Mail
First time Hume interleague coach Sally Hunter looking forward to clash

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated May 17 2022 - 12:57am, first published 12:51am
Hume interleague coach Sally Hunter is looking forward to the TDNA clash.

While Osborne's Sally Hunter will be teaming up with Billabong Crows' Millie Ferguson, Brooklyn Moloney and Bethany Moloney for Hume's interleague clash against the Tallangatta League on Sunday, it will be a different story the day prior.

