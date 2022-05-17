It's hoped a trial art and writing competition will help inspire Greater Hume school students and the descendants of submariners to learn about the undersea world.
The Holbrook Submarine Museum and the Friends of Holbrook Submarine Museum have partnered to deliver the Submariners Challenge.
FHSM secretary and former submariner Thor Lund said the challenge would stimulate discovery and learning about the undersea world, excitement about the many challenges that have been overcome in making submarines, and enthusiasm about how the experience of serving in 'the Silent Service' has shaped the lives of submariners.
"We thought that this was another method the kids could use to understand the wide world around them," he said.
"Submarines have had somewhat of a checkered history and understanding and the people that man them is the real focus here, and understanding how we lived and worked in our days on submarines."
Entrants can make submissions in three categories (Australian submarine history, submarine science and technology or submariners and submarine art) until August 27.
A $100 prize will be awarded for the best entry in each category by a Primary School student or Primary School team and for the best entry in each category by a High School student or High School team.
Winning students or teams will also win $200 for their school.
Mr Lund, who is also acting as a mentor to challenge participants, said students could create paintings, sketches, podcasts, essays or biographies for their submission.
"The idea as mentors is we can guide them where to go," he said.
Archivist and researcher Helen Wyatt and underwater medicine specialist Dr Doug Randell will also be mentors in the competition.
The Judges entries will be judged by:
Holbrook Submarine Museum curator Morrie Jeppensen said the competition was in a trial stage, but if successful it would likely be expanded to allow people from a broader area to enter.
"We originally had it planned for last year, but obviously COVID stepped in and sort of destroyed that," he said.
"This one's a test one to see how it goes and then we can go into a big planning phase and then expand it a bit further."
Mr Jeppensen said he hoped the challenge would raise awareness about Australia's submarine history.
"Unless you know a submariner, you don't get much of an idea of the life they live, the hardships they put up with," he said.
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
