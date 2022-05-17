Connor Newnham fears his season may be over.
In a potentially crushing blow to the Hawks' flag aspirations, Newnham injured his knee last weekend against Beechworth.
Advertisement
The big Hawk had to be assisted from the ground by trainers after going down late in the contest.
Newnham said he is awaiting scans which he suspects will reveal that he has either injured his PCL or even worse, his ACL.
"I'm hoping to be able to get in for an MRI by the end of the week but the initial diagnosis doesn't look promising," Newnham said.
"I just went to kick the footy and one of the opposition attempted to smother the ball.
"But he accidentally fell across my knee and I hyper-extended it.
"I suspected I was in a bit of trouble when I heard the dreaded pop noise.
"I couldn't really move and had to be helped from the ground - I was in that much pain.
"I went to the physio on Monday and he suspects I have done my PCL.
"But it's hard to tell until I get the MRI.
"If it's the PCL and not the ACL, I may have some chance of playing again this season.
"I guess I'll just have to wait and see."
The former Wodonga Raider was the biggest signing in the competition after carving a reputation as one of the most promising key forwards in the O&M.
The 24-year-old raised plenty of eyebrows when he crossed to the lower standard of the Tallangatta league over the summer with his best footy still ahead of him.
Newnham said he didn't regret his decision.
"I'm loving the new club," he said.
Advertisement
"It's enjoyable being out there, it's a good cultured club and the standard of football is still good.
"I was surprised how strong the competition is and there are quite a few handy sides.
"We have started the season well and just had that one loss against Chiltern.
"But we are improving as a side each week."
As expected, Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Chiltern have emerged as the flag favourites after six rounds.
Advertisement
But the Swans will strengthen their grip on favouritism if Newnham is sidelined for the rest of the season.
ALSO IN SPORT
"I've been reasonably happy with my early season form," Newnham said.
"I've been having a run in the midfield as well as playing key forward.
"It's something different but I'm enjoying the challenge of playing in the midfield and it keeps the opposition guessing a bit."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.