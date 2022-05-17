A Border disability service provider is creating a workforce where people with disabilities can participate, be paid fairly and can contribute to a circular economy of National Disability Insurance Scheme funding.
Albury's Social Plus Support Work director Michael Thompson said the workforce was funded by the NDIS and the model was in its infancy.
"We're starting off with mowing lawns and grounds keeping, we also do some cleaning and things like that within our respite houses," he said.
"Eventually we'll step into car detailing ... we've got a partnership with Westmont and within that aged care system they're always looking for mowing and maintenance."
The workforce has allowed Border resident Liam Evans, who has autism spectrum disorder and an intellectual disability, to earn a fair wage.
Mr Evans said he liked working and the money he earned allowed him to visit family members.
Liam's mother Tenniell Evans said the work meant Liam had his own money to spend.
"He understands the concept of money and he's learning financial literacy," she said. "We've actually got a point to prove and that is that people with disabilities can participate in the community and they should be paid appropriately.
"With the NDIS it allows for that flexibility in the workplace to make those adaptations."
For example, Ms Evans said the adaptations could be workplace policies that were created with pex or cartoon characters to illustrate rules, guidelines or contracts.
Mr Thompson said in some situations people with disabilities could be paid as little as $5 an hour.
"We've created the Social Plus workforce and the idea behind that is closing the wage gap between a neuro-typical person and someone who is neuro-diverse," he said.
"We've allowed the funding to go almost full circle, so Liam is getting paid by Social Plus to provide mowing and maintenance services for other people on the NDIS"
"There's been a massive decrease in NDIS funding of late, though Liam is an example that the NDIS is kind of paying for itself in a way.
"More decreases with funding in this industry will mean people in Liam's situation will have less employment opportunities."
Mr Thompson said a couple of interested participants had dropped off their resume.
"The success story we're having with Liam so far shows that it can help with all of our other participants," he said.
Ms Evans said employers needed to recognise people with disabilities could work and deserved the award wage.
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
