Police say missing woman Rebecca Campbell, 39, may be in Deniliquin

Janet Howie
Janet Howie
Updated May 17 2022 - 4:25am, first published 4:00am
CONCERNS RAISED: Police have released an image of Rebecca Campbell, who was last seen on Saturday evening in Wagga.

A Wagga woman missing for nearly three days is believed to be in the Deniliquin area.

