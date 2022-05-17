Police say missing woman Rebecca Campbell, 39, may be in Deniliquin

A Wagga woman missing for nearly three days is believed to be in the Deniliquin area.
Murray River Police District officers have appealed for public help to locate Rebecca Campbell, 39, who was last seen in Mount Austin, Wagga, on Saturday evening.
Advertisement
"Police and family hold concerns for Rebecca's welfare as her disappearance is out of character," police said in a statement.
"Rebecca is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 170 centimetres tall, of slim build and has shoulder-length dark brown hair."
Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Albury Police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.