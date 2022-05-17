The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border Medical Association's David Clancy says a new Border hospital is needed before urgent care centre

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 17 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ADAMANT: Border Medical Association deputy chair David Clancy believes a new single site Border hospital is the only way to address the Border's health crisis. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

A peak medical group has labelled the election promise of a new urgent care clinic as a "cookie-cutter answer" to the Border's health woes.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.