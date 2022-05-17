A peak medical group has labelled the election promise of a new urgent care clinic as a "cookie-cutter answer" to the Border's health woes.
Border Medical Association deputy chair David Clancy acknowledged the Labor Party's commitment to the service in Albury if elected on Saturday, but said a new hospital was the only way forward.
"It's pleasing that federal Labor, if elected will look to this region and help with the issues that we have on the Border," he said.
"But in recognising that, an urgent care centre is not the solution to the problems that we face with our hospitals.
"Urgent care centres do have their place, but it really depends on the model they're trying to implement and the real estate they're trying to use to implement it as well.
"An urgent care centre as part of a completely new health precinct where patients can be diverted from the emergency department, but if needing additional services do not have to travel far, is of reasonable value.
"But the reality is, it can't compete compared to the issues that we have, which is basically not enough beds for patients and the fact that our GPs are under increasing pressure to try and meet the demands of our community."
Dr Clancy said the funding commitment was recognition from the Labor Party there were issues for Border health and it would provide hope they would be part of a solution if in government.
"What we need from politicians is not cookie-cutter answers or what they think is required, but what is actually in the evidence of what we really need, which is a brand new hospital," he added.
