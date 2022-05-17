Man stole bike from shop, owner spots him riding in same area days later

A man who stole a mountain bike in Wangaratta was found riding the bike in the same spot by the owner days later.
Matthew Browne recently faced the Wangaratta Magistrates Court, where magistrate Peter Dunn noted "he's not a cunning criminal, just a criminal".
Browne had taken the $900 mountain bike from outside EB Games in Ovens Street on December 21 last year.
The owner spotted him at the same site eight days later, and Browne parked the bike out the front.
Police were advised and Browne was arrested.
A search found the offender, who had been inside the Telstra store, had wireless headphones which he'd stolen right before the arrest.
He was charged but reoffended the following month when he took two bottles of spirits from the Perry Street Liquorland and walked directly out.
He drank one bottle but couldn't remember what happened to the other one.
"It was a stupid idea to take them," Browne later told police after being caught.
Lawyer Nancy Battiato said her client hadn't tried to change the look of the stolen bike to hide his offending.
She said he was homeless and just wanting to get from point A to point B.
"He accepts that what he did was wrong your honour," Ms Battiato said.
Mr Dunn wondered why Browne, who served time in jail last year, couldn't just walk.
His offending breached a corrections order.
Mr Dunn ordered he serve a corrections order for a year and pay $178 in compensation to the business for the stolen alcohol.
Advertisement
