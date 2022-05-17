The Border Mail
Wangaratta bike thief cycled back to crime scene days later

By Wangaratta Court
May 17 2022 - 5:30pm
Man stole bike from shop, owner spots him riding in same area days later

A man who stole a mountain bike in Wangaratta was found riding the bike in the same spot by the owner days later.

